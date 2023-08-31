2 suspects sought in armed Shadyside carjacking

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a carjacking in Shadyside that took place Wednesday night.

The victim told police two males showed firearms, demanded money and stole his vehicle in the 5800 block of Elwood Street around 10:40 p.m, according to University of Pittsburgh police. The department is assisting Pittsburgh police with the investigation.

He described the suspects as two males about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing long-sleeve black shirts, blue jeans, and black full-face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 or Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520.

