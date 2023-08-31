Local

Crews respond to fire at Harmar House

By WPXI.com News Staff

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the Harmar House.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 1300 block of Freeport Road in Harmar Township at 7:15 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, working to learn more.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

