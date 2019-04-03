  • 28,000 chickens dead after chicken house fire in Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire wiped out thousands of chickens in Upper Bern Township.

    The flames broke out at a chicken house Tuesday night.

    There are conflicting reports on the number of chickens killed. Officials estimate about 28,000 chickens died in the blaze.

    The chicken house held up to 30,000 chickens.

    No farm workers or firefighters were hurt.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    CNN/WFMZ

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories