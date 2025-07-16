4 people taken to the hospital from the scene of a house fire

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people have been rushed to the hospital from the scene of a house fire in Fayette County this morning.

911 dispatchers have confirmed there was a house fire on Miles Road in Dunbar Township that began around 2 a.m. this morning. This is just north of the Blue Canoe RV Resort.

The extent of the injuries for those four people is unknown at this time.

