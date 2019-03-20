  • 45 rattlesnakes discovered under Texas house

    ALBANY, Texas - A homeowner in Texas had a slithering problem underneath his house: 45 rattlesnakes!

    The Big Country Snake Removal Company shared the story on its Facebook page.

    They said the animals were found in the crawl space under a house in Albany. They were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up. He quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought was a few snakes.

    The company's owners documented the harrowing removal. They say they've seen worse, including 88 snakes removed from underneath another house three years ago.
     

     

