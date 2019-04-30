0 8-year-old boy saves sister, himself from carjacker outside Ohio hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A moment of pure terror outside an Ohio hospital was captured on security cameras. A grandmother says she was helping her daughter when a carjacker took her car with her grandkids still inside. But the kids are safe today because her 8-year-old grandson made a bold move.

Nita Coburn was helping her daughter into a wheelchair at Atrium Medical Center, unaware another emergency was about to unfold. "I pulled right in front of the emergency room and I saw that person sitting over against the wall," Nita Coburn told WCPO. "When I took her inside the door, I started hearing the kids screaming and I ran to them. And I ran to my car door to get it open and get him out of there. And all I could see was my great-grand babies in the back seat."

Police say Dalvir Singh jumped into her silver Malibu and took off with the children inside. "Every time I think about it, I want to cry. It's the most morbid feeling in the world," said Coburn.

On the hospital's security video, Coburn can be seen running after him, grabbing hold of the driver's side door and getting dragged several feet. "I was just hanging on to that car door. I got it open a couple of times, but he kept slamming it shut. And about the second time he slammed it shut, I saw he had a hold of Skyler."

Moments later, something she doesn't see, her 8-year-old great grandson, Chance, pulls his sister, Skyler, out the suspect's hands. The two then escape from the back seat of the moving car.

"What Chance did was extremely heroic. It was extremely brave," said Officer Connor Kirby of the Middletown Police Department.

Coburn said Chance told her, "I wasn't letting them take sissy."

Middletown police found Coburn's stolen car blocks away. Her daughter's belongings, including a cellphone, were likely tossed out and haven't been found. But, Coburn says what she does have is irreplaceable. "That car didn't bother me at all. It was them two babies. I wouldn't -- no one needs to feel that fear. No one does," said Coburn.

Singh is being held on $200,000 bond at the Middletown city jail. He faces multiple charges including kidnapping and grand theft.



CNN/WCPO