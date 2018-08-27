Air Guitar World Championship claimed by Japanese rocker

OULU, Finland -
Air guitar enthusiasts gathered in Finland at the northwestern city of Oulu to compete at mastering their imaginary electric guitars, pursuing the title of world champion in their bewildering passion.
Fifteen finalists climbed one by one on the open air stage in Oulu's central square.
Each performer put on their best show to twang, jangle, riff, screech and pluck the air, just as the original performers of the songs they had chosen do on their guitars.
"I would say the most important reason is for people to just let go and rock out because they can be lawyers and doctors and so on, so their life can be a bit dull at moments. So this is the place to just let your inner rock star come out and glow," said producer Hanna Ikonen.
This year's title was taken by Japan's Nanami Nagura, who performed under the artist name Seven Seas in the contest's 23rd edition.
She started her performance off dressed up as a modest cleaning lady who then transformed into a heavy metal guitarist as the music started playing.
"I'm really really happy, I can not believe this now, oh my God," said Nagura.
She was rewarded with the winning prize, a hand-carved guitar called the Flying Finn.
