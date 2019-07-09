  • Amazon is selling tiny homes for less than $20,000

    Minimalistic living is on the rise and Amazon is jumping on board. The online retailer is selling tiny homes now.

    For a few thousand dollars and some elbow grease, you can have your own home sweet, tiny home.

    Prices range between $5,000 and $20,000 for the build-it-yourself kits. The homes come with everything from one room to two floors.

    The listings even boast a short build time of just about two to three days.

    But, keep in mind, it won't be move-in-ready. Those times don't include utilities.
     

     

