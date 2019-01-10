  • America has a massive cheese surplus

    There is enough surplus cheese in the country to put together a cheese wheel the size of the U.S. Capitol building, according to WBUR.

    The station reports that roughly 1.4 billion pounds of cheese is currently in cold storage across the country. That's the largest surplus the nation has ever had since officials began keeping records a century ago.

    According to Cornell University agricultural economics professor Andrew Novakovic, there are a number of reasons for the surplus. Dairy farms are producing a lot of milk, and the domestic use of that milk is changing.

    Some worry that President Donald Trump's trade war with China and Mexico's tariffs on U.S. dairy exports could make the problem worse.
     

     
     

