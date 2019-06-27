Arby's stays true to its brand, makes vegetables from meat

"We've got the meats!"
The Arby's slogan epitomizes what the fast food chain is all about, but consumers are now being drawn to vegetarian options.
So, Arby's is revamping its image with "megetables." They're vegetables made from meat.
Arby's showcased the "marrot," a carrot made from turkey breast and colored with dried carrot powder.
While Arby's currently doesn't have any plans to sell megetables, a spokesperson said the concept isn't a joke.
