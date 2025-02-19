Are eggs actually good for weight loss?

When starting a weight loss journey, one of the first things you might think about is how to build a balanced, nutritious diet to set yourself up for success. Along the way, you might find yourself asking, "Are eggs good for weight loss?" It's a fair question, given that eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, but they've also faced their share of controversy when it comes to health and diet.

Eggs can be good for weight loss because they're low in calories and high in protein, which can reduce hunger, build muscle, and support healthy metabolism.

To best support weight loss efforts, consider poached or hard-boiled eggs and pair them with high-fiber foods, like fruits or vegetables.

As it turns out, eggs can be a fantastic food for any weight loss eating plan, Ro reports, as long as they're part of a balanced diet and paired with other nutrient-rich foods. (After all, too much of anything isn't a good thing.) Read on to learn why eggs are good for weight loss and how they can support your slim-down efforts, along with the best way to prepare them to meet your goals.

Why Are Eggs Good for Weight Loss?

The nutritional content of eggs can make them a stellar choice for losing weight. Not only can they affect your eating habits in a way that can promote healthy weight, but they can benefit your body composition, too. Here's a more detailed breakdown of why (and how) eggs can be so good for weight loss.

Eggs Can Reduce Hunger

When it comes to weight loss, regulating your appetite is key—and eggs can lend a hand. The reason? Eggs are rich in lean protein, an essential macronutrient that reduces ghrelin, the hormone responsible for hunger. It also increases cholecystokinin and glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, two hormones that increase the feeling of satiety or fullness. (And yes, that's the same GLP-1 that certain medications, such as Wegovy, mimic to produce weight loss.)

But that's not all: Protein takes longer to digest, says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, Ro Dietitian Advisor and cookbook author. This means it moves slowly through the digestive tract, making you feel fuller for a longer period of time. The macronutrient also stabilizes blood sugar, which can further contribute to the sensation of fullness, Pincus adds. Together, these health benefits may decrease hunger and help you eat fewer calories overall, making it easier to achieve long-term weight loss and management.

Eggs Can Help Build Muscle Mass

Another reason why eggs are good for weight loss? Their high protein content can support muscle growth. And the more muscle you have, the more calories you'll likely burn, especially when combined with regular exercise. Here's why: Muscle tissue has a higher resting metabolic rate than fat tissue, which means it burns more calories even when your body is at rest (i.e. when it's just running the vital functions to keep you alive).

A high protein intake can also help maintain existing muscle tissue, thereby optimizing fat (vs. muscle) weight loss. This can contribute to your weight loss efforts, whether you're taking a GLP-1 medication, increasing physical activity, following a low-calorie diet, or all of the above.

Eggs Are Low in Calories

Successful weight loss relies on a calorie deficit, i.e. eating fewer calories than you burn. At the same time, it's crucial to eat a healthy diet and consume nutrient-dense foods that support overall health, even as you eat fewer calories.

Eggs check both boxes, as they're low in calories and high in essential nutrients. Case in point: There are just about 74 calories in one large egg, 148 calories in two eggs, and 222 calories in three eggs, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA. Eggs also offer plenty of protein (which, again, can keep you satisfied), along with essential nutrients such as folate, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and selenium. Thus, by eating eggs while trying to lose weight, you should be able to stay fuller for longer, helping reduce your overall caloric intake.

Eggs Can Support Healthy Metabolism

By definition, your metabolism is the rate at which your body burns or uses calories for energy. And while nothing truly "boosts" metabolism other than physical activity, according to Pincus, eating eggs can benefit your metabolism in subtle or indirect ways.

When you eat high-protein foods like eggs, there's a very small increase in the calories used to digest the food, as more calories are needed to process protein vs. other nutrients, such as carbohydrates, Pincus explains. Plus, as mentioned, the high protein content of eggs can help build and preserve muscle mass. This can increase the number of calories you burn at rest (i.e. your metabolism), helping support a healthier weight.

Eggs Can Be Affordable and Accessible

Despite the recent rise in prices due to factors like the avian flu, eggs can still be considered a relatively cost-effective and accessible choice for those looking to lose weight. As of December 2024, the average price of a dozen large, grade-A eggs was $4.15, according to federal data. Sure, this amount was up 14% from $3.65 in November. But it still pales in comparison to the hefty price tag attached to many other popular weight loss methods.

Take, for example, the costs of certain weight loss medications: The list price of Zepbound (tirzepatide) is $1,086.37 per month, while that of Wegovy (semaglutide) is $1,349.09 per month. Certainly, comparing the cost of GLP-1s to that of eggs might seem like comparing apples to oranges. But even when stacked against other weight loss-friendly foods (e.g. salmon, fresh berries, lean cuts of meat, just to name a few), eggs tend to stand out as an affordable and convenient option for weight loss. When something is both budget-friendly and easy to access, you're more likely to incorporate it into your routine consistently—and when it comes to weight loss, consistency can be key to seeing results.

How to Eat Eggs for Weight Loss

As you can see by the aforementioned effects, eggs can be considered one of the best protein foods for weight loss. But as with all foods, it matters how you eat them. According to Pincus, certain preparation methods can add unwanted calories and fat.

When preparing eggs for weight loss, boiling or poaching is the way to go, as these cooking methods do not add extra calories or fat, Pincus says. In contrast, fried or scrambled eggs will provide additional calories, as these options tend to be cooked in butter or oil. What's more, "the additional fat may exacerbate side effects for those on GLP-1 medications," Pincus adds. In case you're unfamiliar, the most common side effects involve the digestive system and may include nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea.

If you can't live without, say, omelets, consider using a small amount of nutrient-rich oil, like olive oil, which has heart-healthy fatty acids. Also, be sure to pack in the vegetables—and on that note ….

To maximize weight loss while eating eggs, pair them with fruits or vegetables, Pincus recommends. Both options are high in fiber, another key nutrient for weight loss. Like protein, fiber also increases satiety by reducing ghrelin, increasing GLP-1, and stabilizing blood sugar levels. (BTW, only 6% of Americans get enough fiber, meaning a lot of us don't; so it's worth eating it whenever you can.) Plus, fruits and vegetables tend to be low in calories and high in essential nutrients, making them a staple in any weight loss meal plan.

If you have a larger appetite and are still hungry after eating eggs alone, try pairing them with a small portion of oatmeal or another whole grain, such as quinoa, Pincus says. Whole grains are another source of fiber, so they can keep you full and energized while aiding healthy eating.

When Is the Best Time to Eat Eggs for Weight Loss?

There's no best time to eat eggs for weight loss, according to Pincus. In other words, you can consume eggs anytime and still reap their slim-down rewards.

However, depending on your lifestyle and needs, the timing of your egg consumption can provide certain benefits. For example, eating an egg-filled breakfast in the morning may be ideal if you anticipate eating a late lunch. That's because the filling nature of eggs can keep you satisfied between meals.

Additionally, if you're struggling to achieve a calorie deficit for the day, eating eggs for dinner can help you get your fill of food while staying on track. That's because eggs are low in calories, so adding them to your plate can keep you full while ensuring you stay within your calorie deficit after eating other foods during the day. This is especially advantageous when enjoyed in place of higher-calorie dinners (think: pasta or pizza), per Pincus, as these foods may put you out of a calorie deficit.

Bottom Line

Eggs can be good for weight loss, whether or not you're taking GLP-1 medications to lose weight. Here's why:

Eggs are high in protein, which lowers hunger hormones and increases satiety hormones. This reduces your overall appetite, helping you eat fewer calories throughout the day.

This reduces your overall appetite, helping you eat fewer calories throughout the day. As a low-calorie food, eggs can add high-quality protein to your diet without excess calories. This can make it easier to stay in a calorie deficit, especially when paired with regular physical activity.

This can make it easier to stay in a calorie deficit, especially when paired with regular physical activity. The protein in eggs can help build and maintain muscle mass. Compared to fat, muscle burns more calories, so having more muscle can increase your overall metabolism.

All that said, it's important to remember that eating eggs alone won't help you achieve your weight loss goals. They're just one component of a balanced weight loss plan, which should also include a nutritious diet and regular physical activity.

How many eggs should I eat a day for weight loss?

The ideal number depends on your goals for caloric intake and nutrition. In general, aim to eat no more than two whole eggs every day, or one per day if you have elevated cholesterol levels or heart disease, Pincus recommends. "My pro tip is to include one whole egg and two egg whites or liquid egg whites to provide the protein without extra fat and calories," she says.

Do eggs burn belly fat?

As Pincus notes, there's no food that burns body fat. Instead, foods high in protein can contribute to the growth of muscle, which can increase your overall caloric burn at rest. The protein in eggs can also aid muscle preservation as you lose fat via physical activity, eating fewer calories, and/or taking certain medications, such as Ozempic. But otherwise, eating eggs will not directly reduce belly fat.

Are eggs a healthy breakfast for weight loss?

Thanks to their high protein content, eggs are generally accepted as a healthy breakfast for weight loss. This protein can keep you satiated and reduce hunger, ultimately decreasing the number of calories you eat in the form of snacks and lunch.