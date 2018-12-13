  • Armored truck rains money on New Jersey highway

    Updated:

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Some New Jersey commuters thought they were seeing things Thursday morning as an armored truck spilled cash on a highway, causing chaos on the road.

    Several crashes were reported as stunned drivers attempted to collect the cash all over the highway. Some drivers thought they hit the jackpot. Others just hit each other.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Videos posted online show a Brinks truck parked on the side of the road. It was not immediately clear how the money spilled out.

    Brinks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
     

     
     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories