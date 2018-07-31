0 Pennsylvania school bus laws, what you need to know

PITTSBRUGH - The school year is approaching, and many parents are concerned about the safety of school buses and bus stops.

For starters, Pennsylvania law requires all motorists stop at least 10 feet away from a school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. This goes for all drivers who are approaching, following or beside a bus as it stops.

There is, however, one exception to this rule. If there is a physical barrier such as a guard rail, concrete median or grass median, motorists traveling in the opposite direction may continue without stopping.

Anyone found in violation of this law could face a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day license suspension.

For safety while at the bus stops, PenDOT advises that students arrive at least five minutes early so they do not need to run across the street to catch the bus. While waiting, students should stand at least 10 feet away from the roadway.

When it comes to boarding and disembarking buses, students should always cross at least 10 feet in front of the bus, and use extra caution to ensure all traffic is stopped.

