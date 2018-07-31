0 Protecting student athletes, what you need to know as practices get underway

PITTSBURGH - The school year is back and with that student-athletes are returning to competition.

Whether it’s the bumping in bruising of football, the non-stop running of soccer or the strenuous burst required for track and field, all athletes risk serious injury.

Brain Injury

One of the main concerns of late is the risk of concussion and long-term brain damage. Symptoms include loss of consciousness, headaches, dizziness, confusion or balance problems.

According to the PIAA, any participant who suffers a blow to the head and exhibits any concussion symptoms may not return to practice, scrimmages or contests until they are cleared by a licensed physician.

RELATED:

Heat Illness

All athletes are also at risk of dehydration and other heat related medical issues. Especially during the summer months, but even in a hot gym, participants should remember to drink water.

Heat illness is a preventable health issue that is the leading cause of death among high school athletes in the U.S., according to the CDC. Symptoms can range from muscle cramps to dizziness or even loss on consciousness. Treatment can vary depending on the ailment, but all coaches, trainers and officials should be on the lookout for problematic situations.

Cardiovascular Issues

Finally, overexertion can cause heart problems such as sudden cardiac arrest. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, this occurs when the heart stops beating suddenly and blood stops flowing to the brain. There are about 300,000 cardiac arrests outside of hospitals each year, and about 2,000 people under the age of 25 die from it.

Symptoms include chest pains, weakness, difficult breathing and shortness of breath among others. Students who exhibit these symptoms must be removed from play and evaluated. They must receive written clearance to play from a licensed physician or certified nurse practitioner.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.