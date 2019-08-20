ELIZABETH, Pa. - UPDATE: Elizabeth Forward School District will be delaying the start of school until Monday. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a full report from Damany Lewis.
School is going to be delayed by two days for students in the Elizabeth Forward school district. After civil court hearings judge has ordered the school and the bus company to negotiate for 3 weeks. School will start on Monday as negotiations get underway. Details at 5pm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/q2CUF4t6of— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) August 20, 2019
EARLIER: A hearing is being held Tuesday after a bus company informed the Elizabeth Forward School District it will not transport students.
A lawsuit against Pennsylvania Coach Lines was filed by the school district, which sent a letter to parents Monday saying it is hoped that the hearing will lead to a resolution.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is at the hearing and will have the latest developments for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Last week, Pennsylvania Coach Lines responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Channel 11 News, which said, in part:
"Despite many months of effort on our part beginning as early as March 2017, The District has been unable to reach an agreement beyond the contract which expired on June 30, 2019, with all duties fulfilled at that time. It is not inconsequential that, at the same time, the School District had failed to make payments to PA Coach for past services which were in excess of $1,112,117 as of December 31, 2018. No reasons were ever given for the delay in payment, however our services continued unwaveringly."
The first day of school in the Elizabeth Forward School District is scheduled for Thursday. In Monday's letter, the district said it has not been determined whether that will need to be delayed, but a decision is expected by Tuesday evening.
