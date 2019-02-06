PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Butler County high school student who put a school on lockdown after allegedly posting a threatening video to Snapchat is out of jail, Channel 11 learned Wednesday.
Eighteen-year-old Jason Bowen posted a video in early January that showed him shooting an AK-47 and had the caption "training for prom walk." The threat put Knoch High School on lockdown.
Police and the school believed that this was a credible threat.
Bowen's attorney, David Shrager, tried to get Bowen's $100,000 bond reduced on Jan. 16, but the judge declined.
"This was a joke, very bad taste. My client made a bad decision," Shrager said at the time.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz has learned that Bowens was released from jail this week and will be on house arrest. He must wear an ankle bracelet and have no guns in the house.
