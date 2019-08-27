0 Louisiana teenager greets his little brother at bus stop every day in different silly costume

CENTRAL, La. - A Louisiana teenager had a unique idea for helping his little brother beat the back-to-school blues.

Noah Tingle waits for his little brother, Max, outside each day, wearing anything from a football uniform to a firefighter outfit.

"It's my last year high school and I saw he was coming off the bus when I was at home, so I just want to embarrass him," Noah told WBRZ.

Rain or shine, Noah makes sure he's out front when his brother's bus comes down the street.

Usually, a warm embrace follows, but originally for Max it wasn't something he totally looked forward to.

"At first, I was surprised and kind of embarrassed. But now I'm just used to it," said Max.

The costumed greeting has taken on a life of its own and there is a Facebook page dedicated to the daily charade has hundreds of followers.

"It's gotten a lot bigger than I thought I would ever be. I thought I would keep it going but I was expecting it to kind of be, you know, something me, my friends, my family and a few other people we know to kind of catch on. But for the amount of people that saw it and loved it, it was just crazy," said Noah.

Teachers, students and strangers, even the bus driver, all check in each day to see what Noah will be wearing.

From Santa Claus to Max's favorite, Chewbacca, it's always a surprise when the bus pulls up.

"The first outfit was just kind of some silly and then I started to come on more ideas. But then, when my mom started posting them, people were donating different costumes and outfits so I just started using theirs," said Noah.

It's already a few weeks into the school year and Noah doesn't know how much longer he'll keep his welcome home ritual going.

But before college starts calling next year, he wants to make sure Max has plenty of good memories, regardless of how goofy they may be.



CNN/WBRZ