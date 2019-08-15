0 The Education Partnership jumps in to help after broken pipe floods classrooms

A local nonprofit helps school districts impacted by flooding and families who can't afford school supplies. The Education Partnership typically helps 55,000 students in our region get school supplies.

Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Glatz is preparing for another school year at Kelly Elementary in Wilkinsburg. She's hoping for a much calmer year compared to last spring when her classroom, along with seven others, flooded after a pipe burst one weekend.

"When I got to my classroom I found it completely flooded with water, about an inch with puddles around the room," said Glatz.

Kelly Elementary closed for a week, forcing classrooms to combine as cleanup and restoration began. But the teachers lost everything in their classrooms and had to start over.

"It's my second home, too, and you put a lot of work in it to make it a special place for the kids," said Glatz. "It's where they spend most of their day. To see that damage was really upsetting."

The Education Partnership stepped in and donated school supplies like crayons, glue, bookshelves and chairs for teachers. The nonprofit donates supplies to 139 schools but says they can't do it without the community's donations.

"Without Pittsburgh being the best city in the world we would not be able to operate," said The Education Partnership executive Director, Josh Whiteside.

Glatz says she will always be grateful for support during such a stressful time.

"The kids got so excited when they got new things," said Glatz. "We're able to make the learning more creative and more exciting for the kids, using the supplies from the Education Partnership. So all the donations we get are huge."

