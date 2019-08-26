0 Pittsburgh Public Schools one of dozens of districts going back Monday

PITTSBURGH - Most Pittsburgh Public School students head back to class on Monday, including freshmen and seniors.

Over the summer, teachers did some learning.

The district is rolling out social and emotional learning at all schools this year, and teachers have learned new ways to recognize trauma.

That can be anything from a child experiencing a divorce in their family to domestic violence to abuse.

The teachers at Pittsburgh Alderdice have been learning to recognize when students are going through something really difficult.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet calls it looking at the holistic child.

"It comes from home and it comes into the school. We want to make sure they're equipped, not to be counselors, but to make sure they realize what it is and make sure we get support for our students," he said.

The plan is for those teachers to refer students to guidance counselors if they need it.

Hamlet says bullying is a problem, especially on social media so programs like Shred Hate help them teach students how to get along and be respectful to each other.

Another topic Channel 11 talked to Hamlet about was how last year, several districts -- including Pittsburgh Public -- had to let students out early because it was too hot in the classroom.

Hamlet said some schools have fans, but that only circulates hot air. Over time, he wants to get air conditioning in all the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

We have old buildings. We need to modernize those buildings and especially with AC," Hamlet said.

Keeping your kids safe is also a huge priority for the district.

Students will see metal detectors, security guards and school police in their buildings.

Hamlet told Channel 11 it's up to the school board if police officers will be armed and that they should do what the community wants.

Students participate in active shooter drills and the Safe to Say hotline is in place for a second year, which was successful in its initial year, according to Hamlet.

A shortage of school bus drivers is a national problem and some students in the district could be riding PAT buses, including middle schoolers.

It's not a decision Hamlet said he came upon lightly and that he actually re-thought about middle schoolers riding PAT buses and decided against 6th graders.

Students riding a PAT bus will only take one bus, meaning they'll get on the bus and they'll be dropped off near the school. There will not be multiple transfers.

If they're taking a school bus to class, their school might have had to adjust the start time to accommodate the students.

"Hopefully this will be more efficient, because one of the problems we had is that students weren't getting to school on time, so we had to do something," Hamlet said.

This year, drivers for the district are taking on three routes instead of one or two.

