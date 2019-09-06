PITTSBURGH - Parents reached to Channel 11 after complaints that drivers are ignoring school busses when they are stopped to pick up or drop of children at one local bus stop.
Channel 11 reached out to a local bus company, that says, this school year has by far been the worst when it comes to drivers obeying bus traffic laws.
One person shared a video with channel 11 that was recorded Thursday morning and shows a Jeep driving right up alongside and nearly passing a school bus that was stopped to pick up children.
"The stop signs activated the red lighted activated and a child could walk right in front of that bus and be injured," Frederick Kline from Allegheny Transportation Services said.
According to PennDOT, the driver of the Jeep should have stopped 10 feet behind the back of the bus, even though it was in a different lane.
