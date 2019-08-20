WASHINGTON, Pa. - Fruits and vegetables are taking center stage in the Washington School District this year.
The district's elementary schools are part of a federal grant.
The money is being used to fund healthy, fresh food programs.
The goal is to introduce children to produce they may not otherwise get.
