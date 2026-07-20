Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Philadelphia Eagles history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Jalen Hurts, December 20, 2020

- Stats: 338 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 63 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: PHI vs ARI, 26-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.82

#4. Michael Vick, December 19, 2010

- Stats: 242 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 130 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: PHI vs NYG, 38-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.68

#3. Randall Cunningham, November 4, 1990

- Stats: 240 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 124 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: PHI vs NWE, 48-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 44.0

#2. Nick Foles, November 3, 2013

- Stats: 406 Passing Yards, 7 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: PHI vs OAK, 49-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 45.24

#1. Michael Vick, November 15, 2010

- Stats: 333 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 80 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: PHI vs WAS, 59-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 49.32

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Brian Westbrook, December 5, 2004

- Stats: 37 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 156 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs

- Game: PHI vs GNB, 47-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.3

#4. Wilbert Montgomery, September 10, 1978

- Stats: 87 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 48 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: PHI vs WAS, 30-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.5

#3. Wilbert Montgomery, October 7, 1979

- Stats: 127 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 11 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: PHI vs WAS, 28-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.8

#2. Brian Westbrook, September 23, 2007

- Stats: 110 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 111 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: PHI vs DET, 56-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.1

#1. Saquon Barkley, November 24, 2024

- Stats: 255 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 47 Receiving Yards

- Game: PHI vs LAR, 37-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 42.2

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Irving Fryar, October 20, 1996

- Stats: 116 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: PHI vs MIA, 35-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.6

#4. Tommy McDonald, December 10, 1961

- Stats: 237 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions

- Game: PHI vs NYG, 24-28 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.7

#3. Calvin Williams, September 19, 1993

- Stats: 181 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: PHI vs WAS, 34-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.1

#2. Ben Hawkins, September 28, 1969

- Stats: 145 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions

- Game: PHI vs PIT, 41-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.5

#1. Kevin Curtis, September 23, 2007

- Stats: 221 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: PHI vs DET, 56-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.1