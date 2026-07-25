Woman accused of throwing her mother down steps in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — A woman is accused of throwing her mother down a flight of steps Saturday in Verona.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of James Street around 1:17 a.m. for a reported dispute between a mother and daughter.

Officers investigated and determined that the 22-year-old daughter was intoxicated when she threw her mother down an interior flight of steps and threatened to kill her, police say.

The woman reportedly resisted when being placed under arrest. Police say she continued threatening her mother while in custody.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where she’s awaiting formal arraignment.

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