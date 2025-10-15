Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Pennsylvania.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Pennsylvania. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Pennsylvania have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#49. Doug Buffone (LB) (tie)

- City: Yatesboro

- Years played: 1966-1979 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Weighted career value: 65

#49. Henry Lawrence (T) (tie)

- City: Danville

- Years played: 1974-1986 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 187

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 65

#48. Mike Hartenstine (DE)

- City: Bethlehem

- Years played: 1975-1987 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Weighted career value: 66

#43. Ed McCaffrey (WR) (tie)

- City: Waynesboro

- Years played: 1991-2003 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 185

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 67

#43. Jim Katcavage (DE) (tie)

- City: Wilkes-Barre

- Years played: 1956-1968 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 165

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 67

#43. Jim Sweeney (C) (tie)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1984-1999 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 228

- Weighted career value: 67

#43. Matt Millen (LB) (tie)

- City: Hokendauqua

- Years played: 1980-1991 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 180

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 67

#43. Rich Saul (C) (tie)

- City: Butler

- Years played: 1970-1981 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 67

#40. Dan Conners (LB) (tie)

- City: St. Marys

- Years played: 1964-1974 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 141

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 68

#40. Matt Schaub (QB) (tie)

- City: West Chester

- Years played: 2004-2020 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 155

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 68

#40. Tom Matte (RB) (tie)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1961-1972 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 142

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 68

#39. Erik Williams (T)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1991-2001 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 69

#36. Chuck Muncie (RB) (tie)

- City: Uniontown

- Years played: 1976-1984 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 110

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 72

#36. Lou Michaels (DE) (tie)

- City: Swoyersville

- Years played: 1958-1971 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 171

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 72

#36. Marques Colston (WR) (tie)

- City: Harrisburg

- Years played: 2006-2015 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Weighted career value: 72

#34. Gary Collins (FL) (tie)

- City: Williamstown

- Years played: 1962-1971 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 127

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#34. Lincoln Kennedy (T) (tie)

- City: York

- Years played: 1993-2003 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 169

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#32. Eddie George (RB) (tie)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1996-2004 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 141

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 76

#32. Joe Klecko (DT) (tie)

- City: Chester

- Years played: 1977-1988 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 155

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 76

#31. Russ Grimm (G)

- City: Scottdale

- Years played: 1981-1991 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 140

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 78

#30. Mark Stepnoski (C)

- City: Erie

- Years played: 1989-2001 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 194

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 80

#29. Larry Brown (RB)

- City: Clairton

- Years played: 1969-1976 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 102

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 81

#26. Brandon Marshall (WR) (tie)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 2006-2018 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 179

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 83

#26. Kerry Collins (QB) (tie)

- City: Lebanon

- Years played: 1995-2011 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 83

#26. LeSean McCoy (RB) (tie)

- City: Harrisburg

- Years played: 2009-2020 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 170

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 83

#25. Leroy Kelly (RB)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1964-1973 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 136

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 87

#23. Fred Biletnikoff (WR) (tie)

- City: Erie

- Years played: 1965-1978 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 190

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 88

#23. Ty Law (DB) (tie)

- City: Aliquippa

- Years played: 1995-2009 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 203

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 88

#21. Darrelle Revis (DB) (tie)

- City: Aliquippa

- Years played: 2007-2017 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 145

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 93

#21. Mike Munchak (G) (tie)

- City: Scranton

- Years played: 1982-1993 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 159

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 93

#20. Joe Namath (QB)

- City: Beaver Falls

- Years played: 1965-1977 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 140

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 94

#18. George Blanda (QB) (tie)

- City: Youngwood

- Years played: 1949-1975 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 340

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 97

#18. Rich Gannon (QB) (tie)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1987-2004 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 157

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 97

#17. Andre Reed (WR)

- City: Allentown

- Years played: 1985-2000 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 234

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- Weighted career value: 98

#16. Ricky Watters (RB)

- City: Harrisburg

- Years played: 1992-2001 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 144

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 100

#15. Curtis Martin (RB)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1995-2005 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 168

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 102

#14. Jim Kelly (QB)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1986-1996 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 160

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 103

#13. Herb Adderley (DB)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1961-1972 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 164

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 106

#12. Tony Dorsett (RB)

- City: Rochester

- Years played: 1977-1988 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 173

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 107

#11. Cameron Heyward (DT)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 2011-2024 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 108

#9. Jack Ham (LB) (tie)

- City: Johnstown

- Years played: 1971-1982 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 162

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 113

#9. Johnny Unitas (QB) (tie)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1956-1973 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 113

#8. Jahri Evans (G)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 2006-2017 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 183

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 114

#7. Randy White (DT)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1975-1988 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 209

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 116

#6. Jason Taylor (DE)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1997-2011 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 233

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 118

#4. Aaron Donald (DT) (tie)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 2014-2023 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 154

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 8

- Weighted career value: 123

#4. Marvin Harrison (WR) (tie)

- City: Philadelphia

- Years played: 1996-2008 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 190

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 123

#3. Joe Montana (QB)

- City: New Eagle

- Years played: 1979-1994 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 192

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 125

#2. Dan Marino (QB)

- City: Pittsburgh

- Years played: 1983-1999 (16 years as starter)

- Games played: 242

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 145

#1. Matt Ryan (QB)

- City: Exton

- Years played: 2008-2022 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 234

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 146