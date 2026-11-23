GLASSPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Glassport on Sunday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 500 block of Spruce Alley at 5:27 p.m.

In a social media post, the Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Liberty Borough said no injuries were reported.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

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