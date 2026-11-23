LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews rescued someone from a vehicle crash in Ligonier Township on Sunday.

According to Westmoreland County Public Safety, first responders were called to Route 30 at 7:36 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly rolled over, leaving someone trapped inside.

A witness shared a photo with Channel 11 from shortly after the crash, showing a vehicle on its side next to the roadway.

First responders freed the person, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As of 8:30 p.m., Route 30 eastbound was closed at Route 217 as crews worked to clear the scene.

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