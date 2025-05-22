Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Church Farm School
- Location: Exton, PA
- Enrollment: 138 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Perkiomen School
- Location: Pennsburg, PA
- Enrollment: 343 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Doane Academy
- Location: Burlington, NJ
- Enrollment: 228 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Sanford School
- Location: Hockessin, DE
- Enrollment: 640 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. The Grayson School
- Location: Radnor, PA
- Enrollment: 180 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Archmere Academy
- Location: Claymont, DE
- Enrollment: 525 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 360 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,098 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Abington Friends School
- Location: Jenkintown, PA
- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Wilmington Friends School
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 687 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. The Baldwin School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 560 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. The Hill School
- Location: Pottstown, PA
- Enrollment: 522 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Germantown Academy
- Location: Fort Washington, PA
- Enrollment: 1,223 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. William Penn Charter School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,014 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Westtown School
- Location: West Chester, PA
- Enrollment: 686 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. George School
- Location: Newtown, PA
- Enrollment: 533 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Tower Hill School
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 866 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. The Haverford School
- Location: Haverford, PA
- Enrollment: 955 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. The Agnes Irwin School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 617 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Moorestown Friends School
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Enrollment: 623 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Friends' Central School
- Location: Wynnewood, PA
- Enrollment: 879 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Friends Select School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 656 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The Shipley School
- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA
- Enrollment: 730 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Episcopal Academy
- Location: Newtown Square, PA
- Enrollment: 1,275 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Germantown Friends School
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Enrollment: 1,157 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+