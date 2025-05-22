Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Church Farm School

- Location: Exton, PA

- Enrollment: 138 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Perkiomen School

- Location: Pennsburg, PA

- Enrollment: 343 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Doane Academy

- Location: Burlington, NJ

- Enrollment: 228 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Sanford School

- Location: Hockessin, DE

- Enrollment: 640 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. The Grayson School

- Location: Radnor, PA

- Enrollment: 180 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Archmere Academy

- Location: Claymont, DE

- Enrollment: 525 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 360 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,098 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Abington Friends School

- Location: Jenkintown, PA

- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Wilmington Friends School

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 687 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. The Baldwin School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 560 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. The Hill School

- Location: Pottstown, PA

- Enrollment: 522 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Germantown Academy

- Location: Fort Washington, PA

- Enrollment: 1,223 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. William Penn Charter School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,014 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Westtown School

- Location: West Chester, PA

- Enrollment: 686 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. George School

- Location: Newtown, PA

- Enrollment: 533 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Tower Hill School

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 866 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. The Haverford School

- Location: Haverford, PA

- Enrollment: 955 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. The Agnes Irwin School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 617 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Moorestown Friends School

- Location: Moorestown, NJ

- Enrollment: 623 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Friends' Central School

- Location: Wynnewood, PA

- Enrollment: 879 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Friends Select School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 656 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Shipley School

- Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

- Enrollment: 730 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Episcopal Academy

- Location: Newtown Square, PA

- Enrollment: 1,275 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Germantown Friends School

- Location: Philadelphia, PA

- Enrollment: 1,157 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+