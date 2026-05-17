3 people charged in Fayette County shooting

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after they were charged in connection with a shooting that happened in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police said a person was shot on Hillview Lane in Saltlick Township on Friday evening.

Troopers said the victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh in stable condition.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said arrest warrants were obtained for three men.

Those men are: Asher G. Parkinson, 24, of Indian Head; Raymond E. Fulton, 23, of Acme; and Dakota C. Fulton, 25, of Acme.

All three men turned themselves in to the police on Saturday.

Police said the shooting was the result of a confrontation that escalated.

The men are being held at the Fayette County Jail without bail and are listed as “dangers to society.”

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