Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Grace Bible Academy
- Location: Bradenville, PA
- Enrollment: 72 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Hillcrest Christian Academy
- Location: Bethel Park, PA
- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Beaver County Christian School
- Location: Beaver Falls, PA
- Enrollment: 326 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. Eden Christian Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 658 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#6. Trinity Christian School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Aquinas Academy
- Location: Gibsonia, PA
- Enrollment: 578 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Sewickley Academy
- Location: Sewickley, PA
- Enrollment: 555 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The Ellis School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 405 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Winchester Thurston School
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 641 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Shady Side Academy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrollment: 1,262 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+