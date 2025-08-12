Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Pittsburgh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Grace Bible Academy

- Location: Bradenville, PA

- Enrollment: 72 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#9. Hillcrest Christian Academy

- Location: Bethel Park, PA

- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#8. Beaver County Christian School

- Location: Beaver Falls, PA

- Enrollment: 326 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#7. Eden Christian Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 658 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#6. Trinity Christian School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Aquinas Academy

- Location: Gibsonia, PA

- Enrollment: 578 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Sewickley Academy

- Location: Sewickley, PA

- Enrollment: 555 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. The Ellis School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 405 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Winchester Thurston School

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 641 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Shady Side Academy

- Location: Pittsburgh, PA

- Enrollment: 1,262 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+