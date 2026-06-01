Ways to save on your energy bill as electric rates go up

Electric rates increase on Monday for Pennsylvanians, with adjustments ranging from three to 10% depending on the utility company. This change marks the annual adjustment made by providers across the region.

Consumers are advised to be aware of energy vampires, or “phantom” loads, which are electronics that consume electricity even when turned off or in sleep mode. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, these phantom loads account for 5-10% of residential energy use.

The average Pittsburgh electric bill in June is $190. Channel 11 News calculated that between $10 to $20 of that amount each month is wasted due to devices consuming power when not actively in use.

Channel 11 News anchor Susan Koeppen explained that “energy vampires” include a wide array of household items. These devices can be anything with standby lights or clocks, such as computers, televisions, cable boxes, game consoles, microwaves, ovens, printers and coffee makers.

To combat wasted energy, consumers have several options. These include unplugging appliances and devices when not in use or plugging multiple items into a power strip and switching it off as needed. Checking device manuals for “sleep” settings can also reduce consumption. Additionally, purchasing Energy Star products, which are awarded a government symbol for energy efficiency, can help save energy.

Koeppen noted that while individual savings might seem small, they can accumulate.

“You may only be saving $100 or so each year,” Koeppen said. “But think about what that ‘extra’ money could buy---or which bill you could pay off.”

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