Butcher and the Rye reopening in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A popular restaurant and whiskey destination is opening its doors in Pittsburgh once again.

Butcher and the Rye is returning to its home at 212 Sixth Street on July 8.

When the restaurant first opened by Chef Richard DeShantz and the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, it was nationally recognized for its rustic American cuisine and extensive whiskey selection. It was recognized as the first Pittsburgh bar ever nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Bar Program.

The trendy restaurant closed in 2020, but has repeatedly opened its doors to operate pop-up bars.

Now, owners say the reopening marks the return of a concept that helped shape Pittsburgh’s modern dining scene. Guests can once again sip on whiskeys from around the world, try expertly crafted cocktails and taste meals rooted in bold flavors and quality ingredients.

“Butcher and the Rye has always been about more than food and drinks,” a statement from the owners said. “It’s about gathering around a table, sharing stories, discovering something new in your glass, and creating memorable experiences. We are thrilled to welcome Pittsburgh back through our doors.”

Reservations are being accepted for parties of up to eight.

Click here to see the menu or make a reservation.

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