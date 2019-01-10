0 Boy missing for months found in couple's attic

BOURBON, Mo. - A 6-year-old Missouri boy who went missing last summer has been found alive in the crawl space of an attic. The boy's mother and her boyfriend are behind bars, and the child is back with his father and stepmother.

Ryan Jones is finally reunited with his son, Braedence. In August, he went to pick up Braedence from his mother's home in Camdenton.

After their divorce, Jones was given custody. But Braedence`s mother, Aubrey Ferguson and her boyfriend were nowhere to be found, and stayed hidden for months.

TRENDING NOW:

"They were moving around this area as well as a few different counties surrounding Camden County, relatives were assisting," Lt. Arlyne Page of the Camden County Sheriff Department told KTVI.

State troopers and federal marshals joined the search. Tuesday they got a tip and found the three in a home in Laclede County. Mother and son were hidden in a crawl space in the attic of the home.

"The boyfriend had already nailed the crawl space shut and had covered it with either a carpet or some place of cloth and had moved furniture and other items in front of it to block it," said Page.

Ferguson and her boyfriend are behind bars. Braedence has not attended school this year and his dad said he was filthy.

Braedence opened his Christmas presents Wednesday night. His family is extremely grateful to law enforcement. "I'm just happy Braedence is back. That they were able to find him," said Jones.

Ferguson is being held on two warrants, at least one for child abduction. Authorities say more charges are being considered against Ferguson and her boyfriend. Police say anyone who assisted the pair could face charges as well.



CNN/KTVI