0 Boy sells toys to help pay for uncle's funeral

MULDROW, Okla. - An Oklahoma boy is selling his own toys to raise money for his uncle's funeral. The 10-year-old said he won't stop until he has enough money to honor the man he called his best friend.

"My uncle Brian was my bestest buddy," Daniel Crase told KFSM.

Daniel and his uncle Brian were inseparable, but when his uncle died suddenly of a heart attack, Daniel lost his best friend.

"They were basketball players, they were game players, they were everything," said Brenda Crase, Daniel's grandmother.

Now Daniel is doing what he can to help pay for his uncle's funeral expenses.

"He said, 'Nana, I want to raise money for my uncle Brian.' And I said, 'Baby, I don't know how to do that. And he said, 'I do,'" said Brenda.

Daniel first tried to raise money by selling his toys at their family's yard sale.

"It didn't work. So, he said 'Take me to the Quick Way because I'm going to raise money for my uncle Brian. Because that's what I need to do, Nana,'" said Brenda.

Brenda said she's raised Daniel since he was brought home from the hospital and is proud of the young man he is today.

"It made my heart feel good because I know that I raised my baby the right way and he has love in his heart," said Brenda.

Daniel has raised $400 so far. He said his goal is to reach $5,000.



CNN/KFSM