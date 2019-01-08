  • Breadbot is the greatest thing since sliced bread

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - The "Breadbot" is turning a lot of heads at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

    The Consumer Electronics Show is the yearly consumer tech conference where tech companies display their latest offerings.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Breadbot is an automated device that bakes numerous kinds of bread, including whole wheat, nine grain and white. It can make 10 loaves per hour without a person at the controls. That's fresh bread from dough to done every 6 minutes.

    Three grocery chains in the U.S. are going to test the Breadbot over the next few months. Breadbot's makers are keeping their identity a secret for now.
     

     
     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories