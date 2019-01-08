Breadbot is the greatest thing since sliced bread

LAS VEGAS - The "Breadbot" is turning a lot of heads at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
The Consumer Electronics Show is the yearly consumer tech conference where tech companies display their latest offerings.
The Breadbot is an automated device that bakes numerous kinds of bread, including whole wheat, nine grain and white. It can make 10 loaves per hour without a person at the controls. That's fresh bread from dough to done every 6 minutes.
Three grocery chains in the U.S. are going to test the Breadbot over the next few months. Breadbot's makers are keeping their identity a secret for now.
