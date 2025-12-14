Weather responsible for crash in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill that sent man to the hospital, police say

PITTSBURGH — Weather was to blame for a crash in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital, according to police.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the intersection of Finland Street and Melwood Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Channel 11 crews saw a vehicle on its side and first responders working to rescue a man from inside. He was put onto a stretcher and taken away by an ambulance.

A police officer on scene told Channel 11 that the crash was weather-related.

Michael Zorn, who lives nearby, said he and a neighbor had just finished helping another vehicle that got stuck when the other vehicle got into trouble.

“I was shoveling towards him to get him out, but he ended up sliding more, letting go of the brakes or something, but he ended up flipping the car, and we just kind of shoveled around him till everybody showed up,” Zorn said.

