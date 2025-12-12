Restrictions set on local highways as Pennsylvania braces for winter weather

Speed and vehicle restrictions have been announced for multiple local highways as Pennsylvania braces for winter weather over the weekend.

PennDOT and PA Turnpike crews will pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to bring several inches of snow.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, these roadways will be restricted to a 45 mph speed limit and be under a Tier 1 vehicle restriction:

PA Turnpike Interstate 76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

PA Turnpike Mon-Fayette Expressway (Route 43), entire length.

PA Turnpike Southern Beltway (I-576), entire length.

PA Turnpike Route 66, entire length.

PA Turnpike Beaver Valley Expressway (Route 60), entire length.

I-70 from the West Virginia border to PA Turnpike I-76.

I-79 from PA Turnpike I-76 to the West Virginia border.

I-279, full length.

I-376 from PA Turnpike I-376 to PA Turnpike I-76.

I-579, full length.

A Tier 1 restriction forbids these vehicles from using the affected roadway:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

Motorcycles

Commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane, officials say.

The restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions are safe, officials say. Road restrictions may be added or changed depending on changing conditions.

Drivers are advised to avoid or delay unnecessary travel during winter storms. When drivers encounter snow, here’s what officials say they should do:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Have an emergency kit handy. Here are some suggestions of what you could include in your emergency kit.

When drivers encounter a plow truck on the road, officials say they should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

Preliminary data show there were 8,329 crashes, 29 deaths and 2,959 injuries on snow, slushy or icy roads in Pennsylvania last winter, officials say. Eleven of the people who died weren’t wearing a seat belt, and 17 were in crashes where the driver was going too fact forthe conditions.

If you get in a crash, state police say you should:

First and foremost, move your vehicle as far as possible from the travel lanes if it’s able to be driven. Remaining in the lanes of travel when your vehicle can be driven is extremely dangerous.

If your vehicle or another involved vehicle is not able to be driven due to damage, or if one of the involved parties is injured, PA law requires the crash be reported to police. Do this by dialing 911 right away.

If your vehicle is disabled in the lane of travel or stuck in the travel lanes due to snow or ice, remain inside the vehicle with your seatbelt on and hazard lights activated. If it’s not safe to remain inside your vehicle, assess the situation and get yourself and passengers to a place of safety such as behind a barrier or guardrail. When exiting your vehicle, move as quickly as possible and DO NOT remain in the travel lanes or near your vehicle.

When encountering a crash scene, the law requires you to move over if possible and always slow down. First responders will be active at the scene and focused on helping those involved in the crash and getting the road back open.

Drivers are required by law to remove ice or snow from their vehicles no later than 24 hours after a storm has ended, or else face a fine. That fine could increase if the snow or ice hits a vehicle or person, officials say.

