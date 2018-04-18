Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at her home in Texas at the age of 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.
The news came after a family spokesman said April 15 that Bush would not be seek further medical treatment following a spate of hospitalizations. Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the former first lady would “instead focus in comfort care.”
Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018
McGrath did not specify what illness or sickness led to Bush’s decision. She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Bush was hospitalized early last year when her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, was admitted for treatment of a case of viral bronchitis.
The Bushes had six children, including former President George W. Bush, 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Robin Bush, who died as a child.
Barbara Bush was born June 8, 1925 in New York City.
She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, making theirs the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. Barbara Bush supported her husband throughout his political career, including his time as a congressional representative from Texas, as vice president and as the 41st president of the United States.
Former first lady Barbara Bush pictured in 2017. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Barbara Bush founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989 with the goal of empowering families through literacy.
Bush is survived by her husband, George H.W. Bush, five children, 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
