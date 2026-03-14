Person dead after house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a house fire in Jefferson Hills.

Members of the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said the fire broke out at 3:10 a.m. on the 100 block of Frontier Avenue.

They confirmed a person died during that fire.

Firefighters said they struggled with water supply issues while fighting the flames.

Flames burned a large hole through the roof of the house.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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