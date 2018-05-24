0 Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and harassment by at least eight women, CNN reported Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

EXCLUSIVE: Eight women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior. They say it happened on movie sets, at his company and in interviews. https://t.co/IdIP1vAcSn pic.twitter.com/YuOo2BxyxW — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2018

The news network spoke with 16 people about Freeman’s alleged misconduct, which took place in public while Freeman was on production sets or promotional tours. Eight women said they were harassed by the 80-year-old actor. At least one incident happened in front of Lori McCreary, the woman who in 1996 co-founded production company Revelations Entertainment with Freeman, CNN reported.

TRENDING NOW:

A majority of Freeman's accusers said he "repeatedly (behaved) in ways that made women feel uncomfortable at work." Two women told CNN that Freeman “subjected them to unwanted touching.”

A woman who worked in 2015 as a production assistant for the film "Going in Style," starring Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, told CNN that she was harassed for several months by Freeman. She said he tried multiple times to lift her skirt and asked whether she was wearing underwear. He stopped after Arkin made a comment about his behavior, the woman told CNN.

Another woman, who worked as a senior member of the production staff for "Now You See Me" in 2012, told CNN that Freeman sexually harassed her and her assistant, also a woman, with frequent comments about their bodies.

“We knew that if he was coming by ... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that (were) fitted," she said.

CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas said she was also subject to Freeman’s inappropriate comments. She said she was six months pregnant when the actor told her that she looked “ripe” during an interview at a press junket for “Going in Style.” She said he took her hand to shake it and held it as he looked her up and down while telling her, “I wish I was there.”

Freeman’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on CNN’s report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.