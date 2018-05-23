Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A 15-year-old freshman at Gateway High School says she has been bullied all year, but this was the last straw.
The girl was punched in the face after she says she was defending herself when a boy grabbed her arm.
Channel 11’s Damany Lewis is speaking to the victim’s parents as well as their attorney. What they are calling for from the school district and why they say legal action is not being ruled out, for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
