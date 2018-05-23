  • Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A 15-year-old freshman at Gateway High School says she has been bullied all year, but this was the last straw. 

    The girl was punched in the face after she says she was defending herself when a boy grabbed her arm. 

