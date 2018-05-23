NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - UPDATE 2:40 p.m.
John Kunco has been granted a new trial.
He has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Kunco will be required to report to probation once a week until he finds a job.
Kunco will be staying with his nephew in McKees Rocks.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in the courtroom. She'll have complete coverage on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The Innocence Project is taking on the case of an Allegheny County man convicted in a brutal rape that happened nearly 30 years ago.
John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges in 1991 for an attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.
Kunco's attorneys hope new DNA evidence will help set him free.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found shot to death inside home
- Sunken treasure worth $17 billion on 300-year-old shipwreck discovered off Colombian coast
- Classic candy bar could be gone forever after bankruptcy hearing
- VIDEO:Residents who knew Pa. woman who went missing, now a suspect in mysterious Fla. disappearance react
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}