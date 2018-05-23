  • Man convicted in decades old Westmoreland Co. rape case is granted new trial

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

    John Kunco has been granted a new trial.

    He has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail. Kunco will be required to report to probation once a week until he finds a job.

    Kunco will be staying with his nephew in McKees Rocks. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in the courtroom. She'll have complete coverage on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    The Innocence Project is taking on the case of an Allegheny County man convicted in a brutal rape that happened nearly 30 years ago.

    John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges in 1991 for an attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.

    Kunco's attorneys hope new DNA evidence will help set him free.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man convicted in decades old Westmoreland Co. rape case is granted new trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    57 marijuana plants seized during raid at Jeannette home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Norwin school board votes to eliminate 8 teaching positions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Greensburg Diocese agrees to make results of grand jury investigation public

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 drivers flown to hospital following crash involving dump truck