  • Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead near high school graduation in Georgia

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga -

    Police in Clayton County confirm that two people have been shot and one of them is dead near Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia. 

    Investigators said both victims are females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. It is unclear if the people who were shot attended that graduation.

    The shooting happened in an overflow parking lot around 9:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. 

     

     
     

