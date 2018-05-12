  • Reports: Explosions, fire at Soldier Field in Chicago

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    There are reports on social media of explosions and a fire at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    Witnesses have shared video and images of smoke coming from the area.

    There are unconfirmed reports that the incident was caused by propane tanks that exploded at an Autism Speaks walk.

    There is no word yet on injuries.

    This is a developing news story; please return for updates.

     

