Dog shoots man -- no, really

    This could be the adult’s version of the old “dog ate my homework” excuse, but a man in Iowa had go to the hospital after his dog shot him. 

    Yes, you read that right.

    Police were called to Richard Remme’s Fort Dodge, Iowa, home Wednesday morning after he called for help because his dog shot him, the Messenger News reported.

    Remme said he was on the couch, playing with his dog when the dog bumped the safety on Remme’s Ruger 9 mm handgun. 

    “It has a trigger safety as well as a thumb safety, and he managed to hit both of them, and it discharged and went into my leg. Did no major damage to anything,” Remme told the Messenger News.

    The dog, named Balew, who is a pit bull-Labrador mix, acted like he was sorry for hurting his owner.

    “The dog’s a big wuss,” Remme told the Messenger News. “The poor dog laid down beside me and cried, because he thought he was in trouble for doing something wrong. He’s a pit lab mix. He’s afraid of the dark. He’s afraid of water.”

    Remme was treated and released, but a surgeon will need to examine him about possibly removing the bullet.

