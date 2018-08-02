0 Shooting reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, officials said in an alert sent to base personnel.

Update 3:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Elena Arrasmith, who works on base, told WHIO that she was on break from training exercises and found the base on lockdown when she came back.

“We were just in our exercise,” Arrasmith said. “I left for lunch and came back to a real world event happening.”

Arrasmith, who works as an administrator on base, said she hadn’t experienced anything similar to this in her time on the base. She was waiting outside the base at around 2:40 p.m. to pick up her daughter, who was on base.

“I just want to go and get her, and I can’t,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve experienced anything ... worse than that.”

Update 2:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has given an all-clear to base personnel advising that the threat has passed, according to an alert. However, people are still being asked to stay clear of the medical center on base.

Update 2:25 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Emergency dispatch traffic suggests someone might be barricaded inside the hospital. People are being escorted from the building, with their hands up, by people wearing camouflage uniforms.

Law enforcement officials have given multiple accounts of Thursday’s incident. Base officials have not confirmed a shooting took place.

Cassie Barlow, the former 88th air base wing commander, called news of the shooting "disturbing,” but he said individuals on base have the training they need to respond to an active shooter.

"There's so many trained individuals at Wright Patterson who know exactly what to do because they've walked through this exact scenario," Barlow told WHIO.

Barlow said there was never an active shooter during her time as commander, but there were drills.

Update 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to reports of a shooting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

Update 1:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: The base was scheduled to hold quarterly base-wide exercises from July 30 to August 3. It’s unclear whether the exercises played a role in the incident reported Thursday.

The military medical center on base has more than 4,000 annual admissions, according to its license.

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: ﻿Officials with nearby Wright State University said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that they were told the incident was contained by 1:35 p.m.

Update at 1:33 p.m. -- We have been told the incident has been contained. Continue to refer to your local news for further updates. https://t.co/DFwiM5QqPe — Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) August 2, 2018

Police did not immediately confirm the situation was contained.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: What we know about a reported active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: https://t.co/TIEpvjKQXH — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) August 2, 2018

Original report: “Emergency responders are enroute,” the alert said. “All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only.”

Marie Vanover, director of public affairs at WPAFB, said authorities were called around 12:40 p.m. after an unspecified incident occurred in building 830, the base’s hospital.

“No additional details are available at this time and info will be released as it becomes available,” she said.

