SUV crashes into building in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a building in Clairton on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:18 a.m. in the 500 block of St. Clair Ave.

Our crews on scene saw a silver Toyota SUV with part of the structure on top of it and its airbags deployed. A red Kia also had heavy damage on one of its sides.

According to Google, the business, Royak Sales & Services, is permanently closed.

We’re working to find out if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

