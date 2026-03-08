2 Pennsylvania lawmakers call for attorney general investigation into gas price hikes

PITTSBURGH — Two state lawmakers are calling on the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to investigate rising gas prices.

In a joint statement, democratic state representatives Joe Ciresi and Jim Haddock alleged that gas prices started rising in Pennsylvania “as soon as the first bomb struck in Iran,” even though gas flowing at the pumps had already been paid for.

“Now, Pennsylvanians will have to figure out not only how to put food on the table, but how to get to the grocery store in the first place – and this is after costs have been rising faster than worker pay,” the joint statement continues.

Gas prices have risen rapidly nationwide in the last week, according to AAA. Data released Thursday said that the national average price for a gallon of gas rose nearly 27 cents in a week, to $3.25.

AAA says the last time prices made a similar jump was in March of 2022, during the start of the Russia/Ukraine war.

By Sunday morning, the national average price for a gallon of gas rose another 20 cents to $3.45.

And, AAA data shows prices are even higher in Pennsylvania. As of Sunday morning, the average cost for a gallon of gas in the state was $3.57. In the Pittsburgh region, the average reached $3.73, up 50 cents from the week before.

The lawmakers want Attorney General Dave Sunday, along with the state Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Consumer Advocate, to investigate the price hikes.

“Taking advantage of Pennsylvanians is never right, and in these times it’s even worse - and deserves an independent investigation to determine if laws were broken,” the statement says.

Ciresi and Haddock say they’ll push for new laws to address price gouging and consumer protection.

