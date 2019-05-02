  • Burger King spoofs McDonald's with not-so-Happy Meals for Mental Health Month

    Burger King is taking a swipe at McDonald's with its new "not-so-happy meal."

    The fast food chain is advertising "Real Meals" that don't come with a toy.

    They come with an adult-sized Whopper combo meal that you can order based on how you're feeling. For instance, the Salty Meal, the Blue Meal or the D-G-A-F Meal. 

    It's a collaboration with the nonprofit Mental Health America for Mental Health Month. 

    The slogan on the boxes reminds customers, "No one is happy all the time."
     

     

