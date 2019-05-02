Burger King spoofs McDonald's with not-so-Happy Meals for Mental Health Month

Burger King is taking a swipe at McDonald's with its new "not-so-happy meal."
The fast food chain is advertising "Real Meals" that don't come with a toy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Horses removed from property in McCandless after abuse reports
- $12,000 reward offered for information on fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills
- 4-year-old's claim that teacher kissed her puts him on administrative leave
- VIDEO: Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
They come with an adult-sized Whopper combo meal that you can order based on how you're feeling. For instance, the Salty Meal, the Blue Meal or the D-G-A-F Meal.
It's a collaboration with the nonprofit Mental Health America for Mental Health Month.
The slogan on the boxes reminds customers, "No one is happy all the time."
not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}