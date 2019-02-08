PITTSBURGH - The state Department of Education has released the results of average SAT scores for high schools and charter schools in 2018, with more than 600 schools reporting scores.
The Business Times ranked all the schools in the 10-county region (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland). Schools with fewer than 10 students taking the test were not included in the rankings.
Students at 21 schools, including six in the Allegheny County, averaged more than 1,200 on the SATs in 2018. A total of 23 schools, including 21 in the Philadelphia School District and two in Allegheny County, averaged less than 800 on the SATs in 2018.
See the full list at the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Data downloads for all schools and for past years are available at the department's website.
