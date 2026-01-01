A look back at new restaurants that opened in 2025

PITTSBURGH — 2025 brought several new restaurants to the Pittsburgh region from new names and established industry veterans.

The year kicked off with Pittsburgh getting a taste of the Michelin Guide. While the iconic guidebook has no plans to come to the region, former multiple-time Michelin recommended dumpling restaurant turned chain Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings opened a location in the SouthSide Works in February.

Spring saw multiple new additions to the city’s food and drink scene. In March, Bridges & Bourbon opened a sister named Whisper, a cocktail and desert bar in the Cultural District. In May, a group of Primanti Bros. alums opened Nick’s on Hilltop in Mount Oliver, a concept they described as “a high-end sports bar.” That same month, the acclaimed Rockaway Pizzeria opened in Regent Square after moving from White Oak.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group